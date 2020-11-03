CSEO brings international innovation contest ActinSpace 2020 to Cyprus

The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO), is bringing the international innovation contest ActInSpace 2020 to Cyprus, offering Cypriots a taste of working in the space sector and progressing their projects into startups.

A press release by the CSEO, says that on November 13 and 14 Cypriot teams will compete with teams around the world to solve challenges facing the space sector in space and here on earth for the chance to win the Grand Prize of a Zero G flight.

ActInSpace is a two-day “hackathon” where teams of people from different backgrounds work together to solve real-life challenges and invent new space solutions together. In a mindset of positive competition, the teams must race against the clock and go as far as possible to design, prototype and deliver concrete results – all before presenting to a distinguished panel of experts.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic around the world, this year’s competition will be online only from 13-14 November. ActInSpace is organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the French Space Agency CNES (Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales) – which expect more than 5,000 participants, in over 90 host cities across 50+ countries, for the 2020 edition.

More information and participation at www.actinspace.org. Updates and details will be announced on CSEO’s social media pages.

This year’s challenges range in topics from Earth Observation to the race for the moon to AI and robotics.

Since its inception in 2014, the contest has led to the creation of more than 45 start-ups, each benefiting society in different ways across a range of sectors – from healthcare or security, to environmental and agriculture.

“Grab your opportunity to play an important role in driving entrepreneurship and innovation in the space sector. The winners will have the chance to see their ideas become a reality – as well as the unique opportunity to experience weightlessness by flying in the “Zero G” astronaut training spacecraft”, CSEO says.

(CNA)