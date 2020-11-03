News Local CSEO brings international innovation contest ActinSpace 2020 to Cyprus

CSEO brings international innovation contest ActinSpace 2020 to Cyprus

Space telescope offers rare glimpse of Earth-sized rocky exoplanet

The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO), is bringing the international innovation contest ActInSpace 2020 to Cyprus, offering Cypriots a taste of working in the space sector and progressing their projects into startups.

A press release by the CSEO, says that on November 13 and 14 Cypriot teams will compete with teams around the world to solve challenges facing the space sector in space and here on earth for the chance to win the Grand Prize of a Zero G flight.

ActInSpace is a two-day “hackathon” where teams of people from different backgrounds work together to solve real-life challenges and invent new space solutions together. In a mindset of positive competition, the teams must race against the clock and go as far as possible to design, prototype and deliver concrete results – all before presenting to a distinguished panel of experts.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic around the world, this year’s competition will be online only from 13-14 November. ActInSpace is organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the French Space Agency CNES (Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales) – which expect more than 5,000 participants, in over 90 host cities across 50+ countries, for the 2020 edition.

More information and participation at www.actinspace.org. Updates and details will be announced on CSEO’s social media pages.

This year’s challenges range in topics from Earth Observation to the race for the moon to AI and robotics.

Since its inception in 2014, the contest has led to the creation of more than 45 start-ups, each benefiting society in different ways across a range of sectors – from healthcare or security, to environmental and agriculture.

“Grab your opportunity to play an important role in driving entrepreneurship and innovation in the space sector. The winners will have the chance to see their ideas become a reality – as well as the unique opportunity to experience weightlessness by flying in the “Zero G” astronaut training spacecraft”, CSEO says.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleGroup of doctors in UK provide information on COVID-19 to expatriates
Next articleCyprus ship management revenue declines in H1 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic

Top Stories

Local

174 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 174 new COVID-19 cases on 3 November, out of 4,033 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 4,934. The break-down of new...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus ship management revenue declines in H1 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic

gavriella -
Cyprus ship management revenue declined to €484 million in the first half of 2020, reflecting the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic to the...
Read more
Local

CSEO brings international innovation contest ActinSpace 2020 to Cyprus

gavriella -
The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO), is bringing the international innovation contest ActInSpace 2020 to Cyprus, offering Cypriots a taste of working in the...
Read more
World

Group of doctors in UK provide information on COVID-19 to expatriates

gavriella -
Cypriot volunteer doctors of the UK will continue to provide information and support to students and expatriates regarding COVID-10. The High Commission of the Republic...
Read more
Local

Unusually high temperatures in Cyprus in October, record temperatures in July – October

gavriella -
Unusually high maximum temperatures were recorded in several areas of Cyprus in October 2020, a press release by the Department of Meteorology says. It adds...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

174 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 174 new COVID-19 cases on 3 November, out of 4,033 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 4,934. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Unusually high temperatures in Cyprus in October, record temperatures in July – October

gavriella -
Unusually high maximum temperatures were recorded in several areas of Cyprus in October 2020, a press release by the Department of Meteorology says. It adds...
Read more
Local

Expert expects three-digit cases with further deterioration in Winter

gavriella -
The three-digit cases of the coronavirus currently being recorded will continue, with a deterioration of the situation in the Winter, member of the scientific...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 confirmed cases found at Episkopi Police Station

gavriella -
Three members of the Episkopi Police Station have tested positive to COVID-10. According to philenews information, another six members of the force have been placed...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros