CSEC investigates possible match fixing for Match Day 4 of Cyprus League

The Cyprus Sports Ethics Committee (CSEC) is investigating a possible match fixing in the framework of the Match Day 4 of the Cyprus football league.

Specifically, the Chairman of the Committee told CNA that twenty-one persons involved in two football teams, among them coaches, club presidents and footballers, are under the microscope of the Committee for a possible max fixing case from last weekend.

The committee has proceeded to issue calls to sports agents in the context of an investigation for a possible manipulation of a football match, that took place last weekend, between two teams of the 1st Division of the Cyprus Football League.

Replying to a question, Papacharalambous said that the Commission had noticed increased betting activity in a specific match.

For that reason, members of the Committee carefully watched the game on TV to determine whether the suspicions were reasonable.

“After we noticed the betting activity, we paid attention to every move of each player”, he said.

Papacharalambous said that the Commission with the contribution of police will take testimonies from the persons under investigation and if necessary, it will also obtain arrest warrants.

The six games that took place in the Match Day 4 of the league are the following:

» Ermis–Olympiacos (0-1)

» Paphos–Ethnikos (2-2)

» AEL–Karmiotissa (3-1)

» Omonoia–AEK (2-1)

» Anorthosis–Apollon (1-3)

» ENP–APOEL (0-2)