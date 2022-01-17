Crucial meeting on Monday on proposed ‘Test to stay’ policy in schools

The Health Minister on Monday is expected to announce how and when the proposed ‘test to stay’ policy in schools will be put into effect amidst strong reaction by teachers.

The government will be meeting with teachers organisations at 3pm and the postponed start date for implementation should also be announced, according to Philenews.

Faced with the prospect of teacher strikes, the government postponed the policy which aims to provide for the daily testing of close contacts of confirmed cases instead of self-isolation.

The ‘test to stay’ policy had been expected to be introduced in schools from Monday until February 16, following a relevant cabinet decision last week.

Insiders said among the scenarios under review is the daily testing of contact students for five consecutive days, along with the possibility that the measure is optional or even implemented on a pilot basis.

Monday’s meeting is expected to also clarify who will carry out these tests and it seems that it will be something the Ministry of Health will make arrangements for.

One of the objecting teachers’ argument is that they refuse to carry out nursing duties.