Crowds outside ‘Walk In’ coronavirus vaccination centre

It was quite crowded on Tuesday outside the ‘Walk In’ vaccination centre in Latsia, Nicosia, with people of all ages queueing up to get a Covid-19 jab.

At the same time, the number of those who walked away after realising they would have to wait for a long time was also high, Philenews reports.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health expects the number of vaccine doses provided so far to reach a high of one million.

And that health centres providing vaccination to people who – for various reasons – they are not registered with the General Health System (Gesy) – will start operating as from Friday.

As for the controversial vaccination of children, the Ministry announced that by Tuesday afternoon a total of 4,337 appointments had been made.