NewsLocalCrowds outside 'Walk In' coronavirus vaccination centre

Crowds outside ‘Walk In’ coronavirus vaccination centre

It was quite crowded on Tuesday outside the ‘Walk In’ vaccination centre in Latsia, Nicosia, with people of all ages queueing up to get a Covid-19 jab.

At the same time, the number of those who walked away after realising they would have to wait for a long time was also high, Philenews reports.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health expects the number of vaccine doses provided so far  to reach a high of one million.

And that health centres providing vaccination to people who – for various reasons – they are not registered with the General Health System (Gesy) – will start operating as from Friday.

As for the controversial vaccination of children, the Ministry announced that by Tuesday afternoon a total of 4,337 appointments had been made.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLimassol port workers continue strike for third day
Next articleAspirin, other over-the-counter essential drugs still not provided free by Gesy

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros