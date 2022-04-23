Crowds arrive for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre

The key-holder to Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre arrived on Saturday (April 23) to unlock the doors to the sacred site ahead of the ceremony of the Holy Fire.

The Holy Fire ceremony symbolizing Jesus’ resurrection is one of the most colorful spectacles of the Easter season, usually attended by many Orthodox Christian pilgrims.

The Holy Fire ceremony typically draws tens of thousands of worshippers to an imposing grey edicule in the Holy Sepulchre that is believed to contain the tomb where Jesus lay two thousand years ago.

The Greek Orthodox and Armenian Orthodox churches share custody of the building with Roman Catholics, who celebrated Easter last month.

