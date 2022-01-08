Crowding, chaos at vaccination centers

Hundreds of citizens go to the walk-in centers for vaccination against Covid-19 since despite their efforts they are unable to make an appointment on the Vaccination Portal, due to the small number of available times.

Yesterday, there was incredible crowding at the area of the International State Fair where the queue reached the Gate of the Fair with citizens protesting that nobody had informed them upon their arrival that they should have taken a number and then stand in line until it is their turn. So, some people managed to reach the entry to the vaccination center after 2-3 hours of waiting only to be said that they had to have a number and were forced to go back to the beginning of the line.

The situation at the Spyros Kyprianou Center in Limassol was similar, with crowding of people and protests. The Health Ministry is aware of the situation.