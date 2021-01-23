News Local Crowding at Troodos; lots of fines by police

Crowding at Troodos; lots of fines by police

Lots of traffic was today seen at Troodos. In order to maintain order but also to monitor that people respected the measures aiming to contain the outbreak of the pandemic, the Police operated a Coordination Center in the area. At the same time, members of the Police conducted checks at establishments and citizens.

Policemen fined 21 individuals for violations of COVID-19 measures, 34 citizens for various traffic violations and four for illegal street vending.

The Police is reminding that the presence of the public is allowed in the area of Troodos only for physical exercise or hiking in nature trails. The presence of the Police in the area is increased to manage the situation.

(philenews)

By gavriella
