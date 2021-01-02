Crowding at occupied Kyrenia casinos on New Year’s Eve

Hundreds crowded at occupied Kyrenia area casino-hotels on New Year’s eve, violating covid measures, as thousands of others celebrated at home being no more than ten.

Turkish Cypriot media, publishing several photos, spoke of a scandalous situation while the teachers unions strongly critisised the so-called ‘authorities’ for allowing this to unfold.

Hundreds gambled the night away at the casinos, arriving before the 10 o clock curfew and not leaving before dawn when restrictions ended.

Casinos offered dinner and plenty of champagne to go around.

Illegal ‘authorities’ are strongly critisised for leaving casino and hotels (ruled by underworld bosses as Turkish Cypriot media reports) open, while small and medium sized businesses are falling apart and employees are being bled dry, on the verge of hunger.

Movement restrictions in the occupied territories will last through to Monday.