Crowding and tension at vaccination center in Larnaca

Crowding and tension was noticed today at the vaccination center at Larnaca’s Port.

A strong police force rushed to the area to impose order.

According to information, approximately 1,300 people will be vaccinated there today.

It seems that the problem arose due to the fact that citizens went to the vaccination center earlier than their appointment. As a result there was crowding and tension and the process of vaccination was delayed.

In addition to the scheduled appointments with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, there will also be vaccination of rescheduled appointments with AstraZeneca.