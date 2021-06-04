Crossings in divided Cyprus reopen after year and a half of closure due to Covid

Crossings in divided Cyprus reopened on Friday morning after a year and a half of closure due to the coronavirus.

People need to present negative rapid or PCR test certificates in print form, not older than seven days. Results on text messages (SMS) will not be accepted.

The test certificates must also be in English, to be understood by the officials of each community as regards the bearer’s name, ID or passport number.

Minors over 12 also need to present a negative antigen test or PCR test to cross.

The Interior Ministry announced that eligible to cross are all Cypriot citizens – Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots – and members of their families.

Also, European citizens and family members who are third-country nationals, given that they are escorted by the EU citizen.

As well as UK nationals and their family members holding residence permits of the Republic, and third-country nationals holding residence permits of the Republic.

In addition, third-country nationals with a Cypriot visa (90 days), nationals of third countries on the visa-free list (90 days – including UK nationals who do not hold Republic residence permits).

And third-country nationals holding residence permits in other EU member states (90 days), as well as third-country nationals holding a Schengen visa, double or multiple (90 days).

The Ministry also said the bicommunal technical committee on health will be assessing the epidemiological situation at the crossing points every 15 days.

And that depending on the Covid-19 cases, the crossing policy will be adjusted accordingly.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 Turkish invasion and its Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot populations are confronted with a number of designated crossings controlling movements between the breakaway north and the free area.

The sealed checkpoints up-ended the lives of thousands who would cross the island daily either for work, family commitments or just to meet friends.