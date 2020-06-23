Hundreds cross in Nicosia as government makes representations to UN on Pyrgos-Limnitis

The Cyprus government has made the necessary representations to the United Nations with regard to the policy of the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime in the Turkish occupied part of Cyprus on the crossing points issue, the CNA reports.

Director of the President’s Press Office, Victoras Papadopoulos told CNA that representations were specifically made about the Pyrgos-Limnitis crossing point, on the western end of the island, which the puppet regime keeps closed, noting that this issue has humanitarian aspects and concerns Greek Cypriots that need to be facilitated in order to travel to Nicosia.

He added that “we are also in contact with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinc’s office,” and “we are waiting for their responses today,” adding that President Nicos Anastasiades will make his decisions depending on those responses.

According to the police, a total of 444 people crossed to the free areas and 44 to the occupied areas through the Ayios Dhometios and Ledra Palace checkpoints in Nicosia by noon on Tuesday.

Of the 444 who crossed to the areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus, 381 crossed in 269 vehicles while 63 people were on foot. Of the 44 who crossed to the occupied areas, 39 crossed in 31 vehicles and five were on foot.

The Republic of Cyprus put into effect on Sunday a decision taken last Friday to reopen the crossing points, except the one at Ledra street, for Cypriot citizens and all those who legally reside in the Republic. Those passing through are required to present a certificate saying that they tested negative to Covid-19, that is no older than 72 hours prior to their crossing. However, the following groups only need to show such a test result the first time they cross. Random checks will be held in other instances.

a) Turkish Cypriots employees who must present a confirmation from their employer that includes full name and social security number. Copies or emails of such confirmations will be accepted.

b) Greek Cypriots who live in Pyrgos Tyllirias and work in Nicosia. They must present a confirmation from their employer with full name and social security number. Ambulances from Pyrgos Tyllirias will also be allowed to cross.

c) Turkish Cypriot pupils/ students attending classes in the government controlled areas who can cross only from the Ledra Palace checkpoint. They will be transported from there only by means provided by their educational institution. Crossings with private vehicles will not be allowed. Confirmation from the school or educational institution with full name must be submitted.

d) Enclaved and re-established Greek Cypriots and Maronites who live permanently in the Turkish occupied areas.

e) Cypriot citizens who live in the occupied areas and receive medical treatment at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, CING and at public and private hospitals in the government-controlled areas. A medical certificate from the doctor or medical institution must be submitted with full name.

Cypriot citizens who do not belong to these groups as well as legal residents can cross provided they show a Covid-19 free certificate, valid up to 72 hours before, each time they cross.

In addition, crossings by exception for humanitarian reasons with the permission of the Interior Minister will be allowed.

Late on Sunday, the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime announced it would open five of the nine checkpoints – Astromeritis, Ayios Dhometios, Pergamos, Strovilia and Ledra Street – to Greek Cypriots and permanent residents of the Republic who wish to cross, requiring a one-off negative Covid-19 test.

The PCR test is provided free of charge by the “government” for six categories who can cross freely as of June 22: Turkish-Cypriots working in the free areas, pupils and students, patients, Greek-Cypriots and Maronites living in the occupied areas (enclaved) and Turkish-Cypriot Pyla residents.

For the remaining Turkish-Cypriots who wish to cross to the free areas they can take the test for the price of 40 Euros (300 TRY) at the Nicosia General Hospital lab.

Those crossing to the occupied areas through the checkpoints will not go into quarantine unless they have travelled abroad in the last 14 days.

As per a “council of ministers” decision on June 11, high risk countries for which a negative PCR test is required are the USA, Russia, Brazil, the UK and Iran.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(CNA, in-cyprus)