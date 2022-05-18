Cross-border drug tunnel discovered linking Mexico to San Diego

A drug tunnel stretching from Tijuana, Mexico to a warehouse in Otay Mesa, San Diego, California, United States was found on Wednesday (May 16).

The subterranean passage is estimated to be 1,744 feet long (531 meters), 61 feet deep (18 meters) and 4-feet in diameter (1,2 meters). The tunnel had reinforced walls, a rail and ventilation system, and electricity.

The owner of the Mexican property where the tunnel was found told Reuters he was unaware of its existence.

“Nothing, nothing, nothing. And that’s why I find it very strange that in 12 years I’ve never seen any (suspicious) movement. Nothing,” said owner Javier Jimenez.

The underground passage was found during the course of a federal drug investigation. Authorities have charged six people for conspiring to distribute 1,762 pounds (800 kilograms) of cocaine.

