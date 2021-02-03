News World Croatian entrepreneurs protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Zagreb

Croatian entrepreneurs protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Zagreb

Hundreds of people, mostly owners of small businesses such as restaurants, bars, and gym centers staged a protest in the capital Zagreb on Wednesday (Feb. 3) against coronavirus restrictions that have prevented them from working for more than two months.

The protest was organized at Ban Jelačić Square by the small entrepreneurs association Glas Poduzetnika (The Voice of Entrepreneurs) to warn the Croatian government and parliament of the inequality of epidemiological measures, insufficient economic measures, and compensation for companies affected by the corona crisis.

The country started to impose tight measures in late November to slow the surge of coronavirus.

Croatia reported a total of 233,637 COVID-19 cases, and 5088 deaths so far, according to data compiled by John Hopkins Univerity in Maryland, the U.S.

