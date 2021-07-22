Croatia sets obligatory tests for visitors from Cyprus, UK and Russia

NewsLocalCroatia sets obligatory tests for visitors from Cyprus, UK and Russia

Croatia will impose obligatory COVID-19 tests for visitors coming from Cyprus, Britain and  Russia from July 26, the state health institute said on Wednesday.

“Due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Russia, as an additional measure for people arriving from those countries, a negative (COVID-19) test will be required regardless of whether they are vaccinated or have already had the disease,” the statement said.

Croatia expects a rising number of tourist arrivals from Britain in the coming weeks following this week’s lifting of most legal restrictions on social contact in England.

Croatia’s economy relies on a tourist industry which accounts for almost 20% of gross domestic product (GDP).

On Wednesday Croatia reported 191 new cases of COVID-19. In the last 10 days the number of cases has been rising, most notably in some counties along the Adriatic coast.

Under measures already in place, people arriving from India must be tested, while those arriving from Brazil, South Africa and Tanzania’s Zanzibar archipelago must quarantine for 14 days.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
