Criticism of UK PM Johnson’s wife “sexist and undignified”

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that some criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie in the media was sexist, undignified and unfair.

Asked whether remarks about Carrie having an allegedly negative influence on the prime minsiter, Javid told Sky News: “It is sexist…Going after Carrie Johnson is undignified, it is unfair and it is wrong.”

Earlier, Carrie had told BBC that she is the target of a “brutal briefing campaign” by the PM’s enemies.

A book, serialised in the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday this weekend, alleges she has influence on the prime minister’s decision-making.

Her spokeswoman said allegations made by Tory peer Lord Ashcroft were “just the latest attempt by bitter ex-officials” to discredit her.

She added: “She is a private individual who plays no role in government.”

Lord Ashcroft has suggested her behaviour was “preventing him [the prime minister] from leading Britain as effectively as the voters deserve”.