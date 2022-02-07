NewsWorldCriticism of UK PM Johnson's wife "sexist and undignified"

Criticism of UK PM Johnson’s wife “sexist and undignified”

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that some criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie in the media was sexist, undignified and unfair.

Asked whether remarks about Carrie having an allegedly negative influence on the prime minsiter, Javid told Sky News: “It is sexist…Going after Carrie Johnson is undignified, it is unfair and it is wrong.”

Earlier, Carrie had told BBC that she is the target of a “brutal briefing campaign” by the PM’s enemies.

A book, serialised in the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday this weekend, alleges she has influence on the prime minister’s decision-making.

Her spokeswoman said allegations made by Tory peer Lord Ashcroft were “just the latest attempt by bitter ex-officials” to discredit her.

She added: “She is a private individual who plays no role in government.”

Lord Ashcroft has suggested her behaviour was “preventing him [the prime minister] from leading Britain as effectively as the voters deserve”.

There have been allegations of her involvement in scandals linked to the prime minister, including suggestions she pushed for the luxury redecoration of their No 11 Downing Street flat.

And that she was key in the controversial evacuation of animals from the Nowzad charity in Kabul, Afghanistan.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAll Cypriots deserve a whole and green Cyprus, says Demetriades
Next articleTurkey’s ritual corpse washers say faith overcame Covid fears

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros