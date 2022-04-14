Criticism about state’s policy of housing

InsiderEconomyCriticism about state’s policy of housing

Ministry
ETEK President Konstantinos Konstanti hinted about expediencies and the lack of any program in housing the services of the government in private buildings, something from which some owners benefit over the years.

The ETEK President suggested long-term planning so that the state will get rid of renting or purchasing buildings from private people, often with non-transparent procedures. He said that the proper areas must be found where buildings of the state will be constructed.

The position of the Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides was similar. In a relevant report the Auditor General criticized the procedures, giving tangible examples.

