Critical situation in COVID-19 clinics; just three beds available in Famagusta

The radical increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases and the dramatic increase of patients going to hospital are causing a headache to the government and the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee.

An indication of the situation prevailing in state hospitals is the fact that the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, has only three beds available.

The situation in Limassol is also dramatic since out of the 70 beds at the Limassol General Hospital only 10 are available and this due to the fact that COVID-19 patients were sent to the Nicosia General Hospital yesterday.

It is worth noting that in the past 24 hours seven patients have been intubated in Limassol, including a 44-year-old without underlying conditions.

The Famagusta Hospital has 75 beds for COVID-19, the Nicosia General Hospital 48, the Limassol one 70, and the Paphos and Larnaca ones, 50 beds each.