Crisis pushes back more than 70% of weddings to a later date, says photographers association

Many couples have chosen to move their wedding to a later date because of Covid, Cyprus Professional Photographers Association president Pambos Charalambous has told CNA.

Charalambous said that around 70% to 80% of weddings island-wide have been pushed back to a later period, while Paphos has lost 95% of wedding ceremonies until August.

He believes it is crucial to have some clarity on the number of people that a venue will be allowed to accept. This aspect, he added, troubles the majority of couples who hesitate to book any particular date as the situation is still volatile.

On baptisms, he said that ceremonies are already picking up pace since last Saturday with 50-60 people inside the church, depending on the available space in each case, while at receptions that normally follow baptisms, only close relatives attended in outdoor areas.

Giorgos Larkos of the Association of Professional Photographers said that the photography sector is adjusting to the new reality.

He said that although the sector has been hammered by the lockdown, professionals are optimistic and that in recent days baptism ceremonies are making a comeback with fewer attendees and new dates are being booked for July and August.

“We expect that the same will happen with weddings,” he concluded.