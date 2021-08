Attorney General George Savvides today gave his consent for the criminal prosecution of three people who have been identified regarding the fake news for the death of a 12-year-old due to vaccination against Covid-19.

The three who were identified on 20 August, were asked to appear in the Police Precinct where they admitted their involvement.

It is reminded that the offence of spreading fake news is punished with up to two years imprisonment or 2,652 euros fine or both.