Criminal prosecution of case of alleged homeless scam suspended

Criminal prosecution of case of alleged homeless scam suspended

Three to stand trial for alleged homeless scam case in Limassol

The three defendants in the case of the alleged homeless scam, today appeared before the Limassol’s Assize Court. The counsel for the prosecution said the case was suspended due to difficulty to find the witnesses and their unwillingness to present themselves in court. Most witnesses are homeless.

The former three suspects were facing 93 charges in total, including among others charges of conspiracy to commit an offence, obtaining funds under false pretences and fraud.

They are 46-year-old president of EnErgo movement, a non-registered NGO which campaigns for the homeless, the 57 year old owner and manager of a hotel allegedly used in the scam and a 66 year old hotel employee.

The scam aimed to defraud social security funds earmarked for the homeless and the offences had been committed between August 2018 and October 2019.

All three had pleaded not guilty.

