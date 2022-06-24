NewsLocalCriminal investigation against senior police officer in prisons director scandal to expand...

Criminal investigation against senior police officer in prisons director scandal to expand beyond filed complaint

Anna Katsounotos
Anna Katsounotos

Insiders believe the criminal investigation against a high-ranking police officer in connection with an attempt to damage the reputation of central prisons director Anna Aristotelous won’t be limited to just that, Philenews reports.

The assumption is based on the Attorney-General’s instructions given to independent investigator Achilleas Emilianides in the much-publicized case involving the now-suspended head of Drug Squad Michalis Katsounotos.

Katsounotos allegedly colluded with a drug baron serving life in prison to obtain private video footage of her and another prisons officer in exchange of him getting a reduced sentence or even early release.

The story still dominates the news since daily Phileleftheros also reported that President Nicos Anastasiades and Attorney-General George Savvides were aware of the allegations long before they were made public.

On Monday, Aristotelous who filed a formal complaint, through her lawyers, against Katsounotos – a former police spokesman as well – told the press that his actions which were intended to harm her constitute a blatant act of corruption.

More so, she added, because they were committed by a senior police member who did not hesitate to use his influence and abuse his power.

By Annie Charalambous
