At the orders of the Attorney General, criminal charges were brought against former Commissioner of Volunteerism Giannis Giannaki. Specifically, a criminal case was filed against him regarding the offences of forgery and circulation of forged document. In total, there are 18 charges against him, nine for each forged degree.

Giannaki is set to appear in Court on 9 June and he will be asked to say whether he admits guilt or not. However, when he was charged by the Police he did not admit anything.