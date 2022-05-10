Criminal action ruled out in sudden death of young Ukrainian woman in Limassol

Police have ruled out criminal action behind the sudden death of a 36-year-old Ukrainian woman who was found unconscious by her non-Cypriot husband in their Limassol home on Saturday.

A bruise on her neck area had raised concern but a post mortem carried out by two state pathologist in the presence of a private one have ruled out foul play.

Insiders said the woman who was found dead next to one of her two young children was taking various diet pills and food supplements and that the bruise could be from a recent face therapy.

Pathologists are carrying out additional tests to trace the exact cause of death of the young mother.