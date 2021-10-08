NewsLocalCrime of femicide laid down by law

Crime of femicide laid down by law

Minicide
Minicide

The crime of femicide will be punished by imprisonment for life according to a draft law that House Speaker Annita Demetriadou submitted in Parliament yesterday. This initiative comes in the aftermath of the increase of crimes against women, with the House Speaker raising the issue before the lawmakers so that a shield of protection will be placed for women.

As explained in the relevant report, the target of the draft law is to modify the Penal Code so that the crime of femicide will be laid down by law.

“Femicide is generally defined as the murder of women because they are women, though some definitions include any murders of women or girls. Femide has been used to describe killings of women by intimate partners and family members; it has also been used to describe gender-related killings in the community.”

By gavriella
Previous articleAdministrative Council of English School asking staff to dialogue
Next articleInterior Minister and MED5 colleagues to propose measures on border management

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros