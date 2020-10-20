Credit card payment option for facilities in Ayia Napa beaches as from 2021

Bathers at popular Ayia Napa beaches will be able to pay by credit card for umbrellas and sun beds as of 2021, according to a written announcement by the Municipality on Tuesday.

“The option of paying by credit card for facilities was implemented on a pilot basis this year on only one of Ayia Napa’s beaches in order to evaluate the process and resolve any possible problems,” the announcement also said.

Mayor Christos Zannettos described the pilot case’s outcome as “particularly positive”.

And he added: “Now that we have evaluated it, the goal of the Municipality of Ayia Napa is to provide this payment possibility to all of its beaches as from the summer of 2021.”