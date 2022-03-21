Creative Tourism: A First Overview for New Opportunities in Nicosia. Webinar on March 29

Nicosia Tourism Board in collaboration with the Creative Tourism Network organizes an information workshop for artists in cultural and creative industries.

The workshop will be held online on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 17:00 to 18:10, through the Microsoft Teams platform. The workshop will be held in English.

The purpose of the event is to provide the necessary information regarding the creation of workshops for the cultural and creative industries of Nicosia.

The action takes place in the context of the campaign of Nicosia Tourism Board “Ngage”.

Program:

17:00 – 17:20 presentation of the Ngage campaign – Matina Zisiadou, Nicosia Tourism Board

17:20 – 17:50 presentation of the workshop for cultural and creative industries – Caroline Couret, Creative Tourism Network

17:50 – 18:10 Q&A

When Tuesday, March 29 at 5 pm

Where Online

Duration: 70’

