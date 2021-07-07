Creative biology by the CYENS – Thinker Maker Space

The CYENS Thinker Maker Space presents its first artist in residence, Marisa Satsia, a multidisciplinary artist and researcher that specialises in the intersections of visual arts, biology, medicine and technology. She is a trained medical artist and an aspiring bio artist. She has experience in collaborating with a variety of professionals from a plethora of disciplines and with a variety of materials and techniques such as printmaking, wax modeling, 3D photogrammetry, 3D modeling, DIY biology, embroidery and ceramics.

The workshop aims to spark an interdisciplinary and intercultural dialogue and to introduce and explore the intersections in the fields of visual arts, biology, and medicine. We will engage and explore a variety of terms such as bio art, medical art and DIY biology. In the first part of the workshop, we will also be discussing the ways in which contemporary artists engage with biology and the methodologies that are incorporated in their everyday artistic practice. The second part of the workshop will include a hands-on session in which we will attempt to ‘’Replicate the biological self’’ through a combination of DIY biology techniques. The participants will get the chance to clone mushrooms and replicate their biological self through cultivation of microbial communities from their own body in nutrient agar petri dishes.

FREE REGISTRATION & PARTICIPATION

Register here

When Thursday, July 8 at 10am

Duration 3 hours