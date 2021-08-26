InsiderEconomyCovScan Cyprus to check SafePass

CovScan Cyprus to check SafePass

The application that the Deputy Ministry of Innovation has prepared, will become a useful tool in the hands of businessmen. Through this application they will be able to check whether the European Digital COVID Certificate now used as SafePass is valid and authentic.

As Deputy Minister for Innovation Kyriakos Kokkinos told Phileleftheros, the implementation is on google play and can be used by devices using the Android system. As he said, the application will scan the Certificate and will show whether it is valid or not with colors (green if it was issued after vaccination or recovery and orange if it was issued after a negative test).

If it shows red then it means that the certificate is not valid.

He noted that even though the application is accessible it is still on trial and this is the reason there have been no official announcements.

By gavriella
Previous articleSea-to-Sky Training Run in Larnaca on Saturday, August 28
Next articleTwo women arrested for attacking a driver accused in writing

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros