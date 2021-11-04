CovScan application mandatory for SafePass checks

The checks for SafePass in Cyprus will be conducted only via CovScan Cyprus application from Monday, November 8, the Cabinet decided.

A Health Ministry press release says that all establishments where a SafePass is needed must have the application in order to conduct the checks. The application can be downloaded in android devices for free via Google Play and all interested parties can watch an explanatory video at : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFa0Cta2VLw.

The application allows a quick and safe validity of the EUDCC and therefore the checks will be simplified, the press release says.

Τhrough a scan of the QR of each SafePass the establishments will know if the pass is valid if a green light comes on. That means the carrier of the SafePass has concluded his/her vaccination scheme or has been infected with covid. A yellow/amber lights means that the SafePass is also valid and the carrier has undergone a PCR or rapid test with negative result and red means the pass is not valid.

The Ministry points out that there is a security as regards personal data and that the scan shows only the name and the date of birth adding that personal data are not stored anywhere.