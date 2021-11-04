NewsLocalCovScan application mandatory for SafePass checks

CovScan application mandatory for SafePass checks

Safepass2
Safepass2

The checks for SafePass in Cyprus will be conducted only via CovScan Cyprus application from Monday, November 8, the Cabinet decided.

A Health Ministry press release says that all establishments where a SafePass is needed must have the application in order to conduct the checks. The application can be downloaded in android devices for free via  Google Play and all interested parties can watch an explanatory video at : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFa0Cta2VLw.

The application allows a quick and safe validity of the EUDCC and therefore the checks will be simplified, the press release says.

Τhrough a scan of the QR of each SafePass the establishments will know if the pass is valid if a green light comes on. That means the carrier of the SafePass has concluded his/her vaccination scheme or has been infected with covid. A yellow/amber lights means that the SafePass is also valid and the carrier has undergone a PCR or rapid test with negative result and red means the pass is not valid.

The Ministry points out that there is a security as regards personal data and that the scan shows only the name and the date of birth adding that personal data are not stored anywhere.

By gavriella
Previous article«Transverse Orientation» – Nicosia International Festival 2021 at the Municipal Theatre
Next articleCyprus reaches 80% vaccination coverage of adult population

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros