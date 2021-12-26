Covid violations on Christmas Day Five businesses fined

Police fined 10 individuals and the owners of five businesses on Christmas Day, for various violations of relevant covid 19 legislation, out of 2,627 checks conducted across Cyprus.

There were no fines imposed out of 1,097 checks in the capital, while in Limassol, 2 citizens and 2 business owners were fined out of 310 checks conducted over the past 24 hours.

In Larnaca, one citizen was fined out of 414 checks, in Paphos the owners of three businesses were charged out of 130 checks and in the free Famagusta area 482 checks were conducted, with 7 citizens fined.

No violations were reported during traffic checks.

In Limassol, the owner of a bakery was fined for not having safepass control and separately, a business was fined for going over the allowed limit of clients.

The other three businesses were fined, because employees did not have a safe pass, the number of clients was higher than allowed, they were serving drinks at the bar and did not have a license.