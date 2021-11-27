Covid vaccines save 654 lives among those aged 60 years and over in Cyprus

A total of 654 lives among those aged 60 years and over were saved in Cyprus since the start of Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in 33 countries across the WHO European Region.

At the same time, 55% of expected deaths in Cyprus due to Covid-19 were averted by vaccination.

This is what a new study by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) published this week in Eurosurveillance shows.

The 33 countries analysed are: Cyprus, Iceland, Israel Norway, Malta, Spain, Finland, Ireland, England, Portugal, Greece, France, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, Sweden, Hungary, Lithuania, Switzerland, Estonia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Poland, Czechia, Croatia, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, Ukraine and Scotland.

Eurosurveillance estimates that 470,000 lives have been saved in these countries since the start of the vaccination roll-out.

This estimate does not include lives saved by vaccinating people less than 60 years nor lives saved from the indirect effect of vaccination because of a reduction in transmission.

Since December 2019 over 1.5 million SARS-CoV-2 confirmed fatalities have been recorded in the countries of the WHO European Region, with 90.2% in those aged 60 years and over.

The rapid development and administration of Covid-19 vaccines has provided much-needed protection from severe disease and death for millions of the most vulnerable.