Covid vaccination slots open on Tuesday for people aged 67 and above

The Health Ministry has announced that 22,808 coronavirus vaccination slots will be opening on Tuesday morning for people aged 67 and above.

Appointments can be made from 8am onwards, the official announcement also said.

Three vaccines will be available at different centres across the island – Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

In the meantime, a total of 99,275 vaccines wet out in Cyprus as of Sunday, March 7.

Data also shows that 70,534 of these vaccine were first-dose, while 28,741 went out to individuals who received both doses and completed their inoculation.

Moreover, the first vaccine dose was given to 1,277 people in vulnerable groups.

European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) data shows that Cyprus has vaccinated 9.2% of the population aged 18 and above with the first dose.

And that it ranks third amongst European countries in terms of vaccination roll out.