The coronavirus vaccination portal opened early on Friday for those aged 45-46, according to the Health Ministry.

The portal will remain open up until 8pm with Johnson & Johnson vaccines also available.

In addition, the portal will open on Saturday, from 7:30am to 8pm, for those aged 57-58.

And on Sunday, the portal will open, from 7:30am to 8pm, for those aged 59–60.

As of Tuesday, a total of 219,654 vaccinations had been given, corresponding to 25 doses per 100 inhabitants.