All Covid vaccination appointments for ages 39-40 gone fast, more to be added

All appointment slots for vaccinations which were made available early morning on Thursday for people aged 39 and 40 have run out, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

But more will be added for all districts within minutes, it added.

The online Covid vaccination portal on Thursday opened at 7:30 in the morning and will close at 8pm.

The Ministry which wants the national vaccination plan to be accelerated significantly also announced that, on Friday, those aged 68, 69 and 70 can book a slot.

This applies to those who have missed their previous chance and appointments can be made from 7.30 in the morning to 8 at night.

In addition, the portal will be open for those aged 37 and 38, from 7.30 in the morning to 8 at night, on Tuesday May 4.

The ministry reminded that only those in the specified age groups will be able to book on the above dates.

And that the time between the two doses of the Moderna jab is 28 days, 21 for Pfizer and eight weeks for AstraZeneca. The Janssen vaccine is a single dose.

As of Tuesday, 259,089 anti-coronavirus vaccines had been administered in Cyprus, corresponding to 24.9 doses per 100 inhabitants.