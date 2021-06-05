Covid vaccination portal opens for specific ages, Monday’s strike by nurses to affect appointments

The island’s coronavirus vaccination appointment portal closes at 5:30pm on Saturday for people aged 28-32, and will open again on Monday and Tuesday for the ages of 23 to 27.

This is what the Health Ministry has announced, adding that on Wednesday and Thursday the portal opens for ages 18-22 and on Friday and Saturday for those aged 40 and above.

At the same time, the Ministry announced that as a result of the 12-hour work stoppage by members of the state nurses’ union (Pasyno) on Monday the operation of some vaccination centres will be affected.

And that a number of Monday’s vaccination appointments will have to be rescheduled.

Specifically, the affected vaccination centres are:

Larnaca: Port B

Limassol: Spyros Kyprianou Vaccination Centres B and E

Famagusta: Famagusta General Hospital, Vaccination Centre C.

People whose vaccination appointment is set for Monday at these centres will be informed by Sunday evening, through a text message, about their new appointment date.

The Ministry apologized for any inconvenience that may be caused.