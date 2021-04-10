NewsLocalCovid vaccination portal only for people aged 57-58 opened at 8am

Covid vaccination portal only for people aged 57-58 opened at 8am

The Covid-19 vaccination portal only for people aged 57-58 opened at 8am on Saturday and will close at 8pm, the Health Ministry has said.

In total 15,000 appointment slots will be made available on the portal, it added.

The Ministry also clarified that the portal will not be available at this stage for people over 59 years.

As soon as technical issues are resolved the portal will operate as before, thus, giving the opportunity to older people who have not yet booked a slot to be able to do so, it also said.

By Annie Charalambous
