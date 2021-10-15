Covid vaccination portal now open for first jabs and boosters

The Mediterranean island’s coronavirus vaccination portal is open since early morning on Friday for first jabs and boosters.

This is the Health Ministry has announced before calling on the public to make use of the portal which was down for some months to allow a technical upgrade.

People can now also arrange appointments through the portal with first jabs available for individuals 12 and above.

And booster shots available for people 65 and above, provided they have received their second jab at least six months ago.

At the same time, people can also receive their shots at walk-in centres without an appointment.

The Ministry also announced that – up until Wednesday – a total of 26,097 persons got the booster jab.

And that the percentage of the adult population with at least the first dose stood at 81.5% while those fully vaccinated at 79%.

In the age group of 16-17 years, 41.5% was administered with the first dose while 38.8% had completed their vaccination regime.