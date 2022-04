Streets were fairly empty as the city remained in lockdown. A few people were seen in PPE on scooters, believed to be carrying boxes of supplies.

Shanghai’s full-city lockdown began at the start of April, though many people have been confined to their homes for much longer, and the stress began to tell on the residents.

The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions, and none had been vaccinated.

(Reuters)