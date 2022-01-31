Covid shots for children 5-11 the next days in cooperation with paediatric society

NewsLocalCovid shots for children 5-11 the next days in cooperation with paediatric...

The Health Ministry and the Paediatric Society Cyprus join forces once again to carry out vaccinations of children ages 5-11.

A Health Ministry announcement issued on Monday says that on February 5th Centre A at Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre in Limassol will operate from 0800-1400 for children of the above ages both as a walk in spot and for appointments via the vaccination portal.

On February 5th the vaccination centre at Larnaka Port will accommodate children ages 5-11 from 08-1400 (both walk in centre and by appointment).

On February 6th a mobile unit will visit Episkopeio village, in Nicosia district, from 1000-1400 for vaccinations.

Children who are not registered with GeSY have the opportunity to have the vaccine administered on the above dates.

A consent paper signed by both parents as well as an identification document needs to be shown.

