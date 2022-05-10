Coronavirus Safepass abolished in all restaurants, nightclubs as of May 15

As of Sunday, May 15, the coronavirus SafePass will be abolished in all restaurants, cafés, bars and nightclubs in Cyprus.

This is what the Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela announced on Tuesday, at the end of a Cabinet meeting.

Moreover, a rapid test carried out within 24 hours prior to the visit will be sufficient for nursing homes, hospitals and clinics. Guests are limited to two at a time.

The measure is to be in force until September 1.

Furthermore, from May 15, children under the age of 12 will no longer be required to wear a face mask while test to stay in schools will be suspended.