Covid restrictive measure on sports, social, other activities of under-18s clarified

Health authorities on Friday clarified where the additional measure restricting all sports, social and other activities of children under 18 in Limassol and Paphos districts applies.

An official announcement said it applies to the following activities regardless of the time and day they may take place: Team sports, such as football, basketball, handball, volleyball, futsal, etc.

Also, swimming in public or gyp pools, martial arts, dance, theatre, group lessons of musical instruments or vocals, choir.

It is noted that only when the activity is individual and a child is alone with the trainer, then it can take place.

For example, if a child is taught piano individually in a conservatory or at home then the lesson can take place.

(Philenews)