News Local Covid relaxations in occupied north tomorrow, as cafes and restaurants reopen

Cafeterias, restaurants and on the road food stalls reopen tomorrow in the occupied north, as a number of covid relaxations come into force. The nine to five curfew remains in place at least until March 8.

Businesses reopening will be operating Monday to Friday, eight in the morning to eight in the evening, with deliveries allowed until nine in the evening.

Τrying clothes on is still not allowed in stores.

On Saturdays only supermarkets, bakeries, butcheries, pharmacies, petrol stations and open markets are permitted to remain open. On Sundays only bakeries, pharmacies and petrol stations are allowed.

Schools remain closed, with long distance lessons in place.

Barber shops and hair salons reopen on March 4 under certain conditions and only by appointment.

Turkish-Cypriots working in the free areas of the Republic are allowed to cross with a three day negative PCR test.

Cinemas, theatres, reception halls, gyms, beauty parlors and bars remain closed.

By Constantinos Tsintas
