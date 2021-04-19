Covid positivity rate at schools is now low, Education Ministry data shows

Cyprus’ current epidemiological situation is alarming with new cases on a record high but the positivity rate at schools is low, according to latest data by the Education Ministry.

That is why the government’s latest decision was to avoid the immediate closure of schools ahead of Greek Orthodox Easter next week. Even though it has decided to freeze possible relaxation of restrictions.

Philenews obtained data from the latest sampling at schools – basically from the three largest classes at primary schools, high schools and technical schools. The data shows a particularly low percentage of positivity rate.

Specifically, a total of 80 positive cases of coronavirus (positivity rate of 0.23%) were recorded in 112 school units of all educational levels between Wednesday and Friday last week.

The data was derived from the rapid tests performed by mobile units. Students, teachers and other school staff had taken part in these tests.

The total number of tests carried out in that three-day period in 112 schools was 34,172.

Specifically, 10,253 tests were carried out in 34 schools on Wednesday. There were 27 positive cases, that is, a rate of 0.26%.

On Thursday, 12,138 tests were carried out in 44 schools. There were 34 positive cases, that is, a rate of 0.28%.

On Friday, 11,781 tests were carried out in 34 schools. There were 19 positive cases, that is, a positivity rate of 0.16%.