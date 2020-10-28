Covid patients up to 28 at referral hospital

Patients being treated with Covid-19 at the Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for coronavirus are now up to 28, following a surge in new cases over the past few weeks, that has seen up to 202 infections a day.

Five are in the increased care unit. Everyone’s condition is described as stable.

Early today, the condition of one patient worsened. They were intubated and transferred to the Nicosia General ICU.

Okypy, the General Health Plan administrative head, has called on the health ministry to name a 2nd referral hospital, as staff at Famagusta General are on the verge of exhaustion.

67 people are being hosted at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou (up from 57 last week) and will remain there until they are covid-free in accordance to the relevant protocols.