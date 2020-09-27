Covid patients at referral hospital rise to 17

Patients being treated for Covid-19 at the Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for coronavirus, have gone up by three, to 17.

Four of them are in intensive care.

According to doctors, all patients remain in stable condition.

55 people are being hosted at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou and will remain there until full recovery.

Authorities have taken additional measures, as new covid cases are on the rise, with double digit infections recorded over the past few weeks.