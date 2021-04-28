Covid pandemic or not, Cypriots will celebrate Easter with traditional ‘souvla’

Coronavirus pandemic or not Cypriot consumers are all keen to celebrate Easter with traditional ‘souvla’ which is spit roasted lamb.

Especially now that authorities have allowed for Easter gatherings even at holiday homes and with up to 10 people in attendance.

The unprecedented prevailing high demand in the market for lamb shows the high spirits of consumers who seem to also find prices non-prohibitive, Philenews reports.

Prices vary depending on the quality of meat and the place where this is purchased. In butcheries, lamb for souvla goes for €9-10 per kilo while in supermarkets this goes for €6,50 – €7 per kilo. As for spare lamb ribs, these are charged separately at € 10 per kilo.

The high demand of the days and increased activity at slaughterhouses in Cyprus has to also do with the fact that, firstly, the butcheries and supermarkets will be closed for the first time ever on Holy Saturday.

This is because it falls on May 1 Labour Day which is a public holiday. Therefore, meat must be purchased by Friday – the latest.

Secondly, Greek lamb is much more expensive this year compared to last year. It is sold at around €10-€11 per kilo and that’s why imports are limited.

There is a shortage of local lambs in Greece following large amounts exported for the Catholic Easter which preceded the Orthodox one.

There is not much supply and prices have increased by 30% compared to 2020.