Covid pandemic goes to schools again, two closures within hours

The pandemic seems to have hit the schools in Cyprus again after two primary ones were forced to close this week following the discovery of a cluster of Covid cases.

The one school was in Limassol and the second – forced to close on Wednesday and only 24 hours after the first one – in Nicosia, according to Philenews.

School authorities said that 26 positive cases had been detected at the Limassol school lately, of whom 23 are pupils, two teachers and one assistant.

At the same time, there seems to be a different view among school officials with some more keen than others to take prompt closure measures.

Those who are skeptical over the prompt suspension of schools argue that the spread comes from out of school people and not from the class.

 

By Annie Charalambous
