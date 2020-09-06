Covid pandemic changes state of play of professions

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed our lives including the state of play of professions – some of which have become obsolete and others in very high demand.

To start with, the pandemic has been a technological equalizer of sorts where people previously unaccustomed to using tech tools in the workplace have had no choice but to adapt, Philenews reports.

And while tech jobs are in very high demand, others are recording a decline, according to data compiled by popular business and employment-oriented online service LinkedIn.

The data shows that professions in high demand over the first six months of 2020 were the following: Software Developer, Sales Manager, Project Manager, IT Administrator, Head of Customer Service, Digital Marketer. Also, IT Support, Data Analyst, Financial Analyst, accountants and graphic designers.

But salaries seem to be an issue of discontent considering that annual earnings were hardly ever disclosed. And when these were disclosed, they ranged between €20,000 and €30,000 only.

At the same time, the data indicates that some jobs were hardly affected by the pandemic – such as forex-related ones which are mostly located in Limassol. These include risk analyst officers, partnership account managers and account service managers.

Salaries offered for these jobs are again not disclosed in many cases, but where they are, these these range between €20,000 and €30,000 annually.