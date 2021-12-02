Covid measures protestors behind fire, bomb explosion at two primary schools-PHOTOS

NewsLocalCovid measures protestors behind fire, bomb explosion at two primary schools-PHOTOS

As protests against the mandatory use of masks at school by children aged six and above continue all across Cyprus, on Thursday morning police reported a fire and a bomb explosion at two different elementary schools.

The fire started at a class in Deftera primary school in Nicosia and the home-made explosion took place at a Zakaki, Limassol, elementary school. Both schools will remain closed for the whole day.

Damages were reported at both schools as the Fire Brigade but also police rushed to the scene of the criminal activity.

Slogans against the mandatory wearing of masks by children were written on the entrance steps and other areas of the schools which came under attack.

By Annie Charalambous
