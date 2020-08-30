Covid measures checks intensify-almost 2 thousand in 48 hours

Authorities continued an intensified campaign on the implementation of measures to prevent the spread of covid-19, conducting almost 900 checks, in addition to more than a thousand yesterday.

Ten individuals and 11 businesses were charged nationwide over the past 24 hours, while two people were fined for not holding a CyprusFlightPass.

Out of 97 checks in Nicosia, 4 individuals were fined, while in Limassol, 4 businesses were charged out of a total of 185 checks.

In Larnaca, 184 checks were conducted and three individuals fined, while in Paphos, out of 59 checks, 7 businesses were charged.

In Famagusta, three citizens were charged out of 198 checks, while in the Morphou policing area there were no charges following 83 checks.

Port Police conducted 41 checks without incident.